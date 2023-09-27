Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A head-shaving event at Blue Mountain College in Tapanui was held last week following on from Wig Wednesday. The Ensign reporter Evelyn Thorn asked two pupils who shaved their heads at the event what they thought of their new dos.
Callum Stuart, 12 (left) ... It’s my first time doing it. It’s a bit cold, I quite like it.
Kaden Pahau Workman, 12 (right) ... It feels smooth. I did it last year so I knew how it would feel.