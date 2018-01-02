Cup win keeps Batman flying

Veteran speedster Batman and rider Hailey Bennet (front) wear down Johnny Jones and Chris Johnson to win the Kurow Cup on Saturday. Photo: Wild Range Photography

Quality sprinter Batman prolonged his career by winning the Kurow Cup on Saturday.

The Neill Ridley-trained veteran scored his eighth career win, under rider Hailey Bennet.

Ridley was considering retiring the horse, who had shown only fair form since last winning on Champions day at Wingatui in February last year.

''I thought he may have done his dash,'' Ridley said.

''We'll carry on a bit longer with him now.

''We'll get him home and I'll sit down and work it out from there.''

Bennet had Batman perfectly placed in the one-one, following Johnny Jones and Chris Johnson, during the running of the Kurow feature.

Batman wore down runner-up Johnny Jones and Absolut Excelencia ran into third.

The following race on the Kurow programme, race 7, saw a remarkable turnaround in fortunes.

The Michael and Matthew Pitman-trained Queen Serene clipped heels at Wingatui on Tuesday, sending rider Krish Gundowry crashing to the turf.

Just four days later, Gundowry and Queen Serene ran to victory at Kurow.

Though the horse crashed out of her last start and had a patchy form line coming into her win, she did not get under punters' guards, winning at $4.40 odds.

The victory gave the Pitman-Gundowry combination a winning double after Nowhere Man gained a deserved win for the pairing in race 2.

Queen Serene's stablemate Pinup Coup also turned around her fortunes at Wingatui by winning at Kurow.

The 3yr-old got back in the running and was not afforded clear racing room behind smart winner Plutonium on Tuesday.

On Saturday, rider Samantha Wynne settled the horse in midfield before angling the horse to the outside of the Kurow track, where she sprinted strongly to win.

''We have always had time for her, but she has needed to strengthen up a little. Now she has got some experience under her belt, I expect she can carry on with it,'' Michael Pitman said.

Pitman has not made any firm plans for the filly's next assignment, although a trip to Trentham is a possibility.

''There isn't much around for her in the South Island, so I am tempted to take her up to Wellington for a trip away,'' he said.

''We have put in a New Zealand Oaks nomination for her so if she was to do enough to justify a start in a group 1 feature like that, then having a look around Trentham won't do her any harm.''

Wynne also combined with the Andrew Carston-trained Major Ish Choux for an impressive win in race 3.

The horse stamped herself as a potential Southern Guineas contender with a hard-fought win over Sweet Chastity.

The pair raced away from the third-placed Mahana by four and a-half lengths.

-Additional reporting from NZ Racing Desk