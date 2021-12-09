$13,000 raised to aid injured brother

Outram BMC members (from left) president Aidan Bird, Chris Ford and Dean McAlwee organised a fundraiser which raised more than $13,000 for Mr Ford's brother, Corey, who was injured in a basketball accident in June. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

A local mountain biking group has completed a 150km fundraiser.

The Outram Battered Men’s Club (BMC) recently cycled the Otago Central Rail Trail from Middlemarch to Clyde to raise money for club member Chris Ford’s brother, Corey, who injured his spinal cord while playing basketball in June.

After seeking sponsorship from friends, family and local businesses, the club raised more than $13,000.

Mr Ford pitched the idea of a club event, that would double as a fundraiser, to club members Dean McAlwee and Aidan Bird after feeling "helpless" during his brother’s recovery.

"I was getting hammered by friends and relatives asking what they could do to help and I had no answer to that because I didn’t know," he said.

He wanted to plan something that anyone could take part in.

So, after discussions, they decided to do the rail trail on October 16.

Mr Bird said they looked at a few different rides but the rail trail was the most accessible to a majority of people and could be completed in one day.

"It was the most enjoyable across the spectrum of riders’ abilities," he said.

About 60 people took part in the event, including 32 club members and their friends and families.

There were support vehicles in tow for people who wanted to do sections of the ride or needed a break, Mr Ford said.

"It didn’t matter if you wanted to ride or just be there, we found a way to get everyone involved," he said.

"[Corey] was at the point of his rehab where he was able to do a couple of kilometres on the bike."

Mr Bird said the 150km ride certainly had its challenges.

"I think people psychologically and physically had to go into the hurt locker a bit as well," he said.

"It wasn’t a piece of cake but everybody pushed through that because there was one common cause."

The money raised far exceeded club members’ expectations.

He initially thought $5000 would be great, but when it started to snowball "in my wildest dreams I thought we might have got close to $10,000", Mr Bird said.

Corey Ford said he was thankful to his brother and the club for organising the event.

"It was great to see everyone out and about, getting active," he said.

"We had some great support from everyone, so it was a really fun day."

Club members were thrilled to raise that much money for Mr Ford and his family, while doing something they enjoyed.

The "casual, mature" mountain biking club was formed about 10 years ago as a way for new fathers to get out of the house on a Thursday night.

Each week they ride somewhere different around the city and have an annual trip away.

"It’s good fun," Mr McAlwee said.

"A lot of people have some reasonably stressful jobs and it’s good to get out, have a yarn."

As well as getting the physical benefits from mountain biking, the weekly rides were also a chance for men to talk about their problems and have a laugh.

"You’ve halved your problem by the time you come back," Mr McAlwee said.

"It’s not something anyone talks about but we all do it and we all feel better physically and mentally for it.

"It’s a small little group that’s gradually got bigger and bigger because I guess there’s a bit of a need for it."

