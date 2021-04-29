Anonymous donation to help warm up the valley

Valley Project manager Tess Trotter (left) and community development co-ordinator Charlotte Wilson display some of the products they have available to help people stay warm over winter. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Helping residents of the broader North East Valley area stay warm over winter is a major focus for the Valley Project.

Manager Tess Trotter and community development co-ordinator Charlotte Wilson are excited an anonymous donation has given the Valley Project the means to subsidise DIY warm-up projects for households in the valley, Opoho, Dalmore, and Pine Hill.

‘‘We have a range of specific products that we are able to subsidise, and will be putting in a bulk order at the end of May,’’ Ms Trotter said.

‘‘So, we are inviting people to get in touch with us and let us know which items they would like to access.

‘‘We have tried to think of things that are not too expensive, and which might be most effective in an average home.’’

The products include stick-on window film — which acts in a similar way to double glazing, draft sealant for doors and windows, draft stoppers, hot water cylinder wraps, and condensation ‘‘scoopies’’.

The Valley Project also has a Home Energy Audit Toolkit available for people to borrow.

They are also selling bags of kindling as a fundraiser for the North Dunedin Shed.

Ms Wilson said people in the broader valley area were welcome to pop in to the Valley Project and discuss their situation at home and get advice on improving its warmth.

Ms Wilson can also refer people to the Energy Mate service, delivered through Presbyterian Support Otago.