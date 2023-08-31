Board approves more funding for weed warriors

Joanna McDouall (left) and Moira Parker hold their Swat (Seek Weeds and Terminate) vests. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

In the past three years, Seek Weeds and Terminate (Swat) volunteers have spent more than 3600 hours clearing weeds on Otago Peninsula.

At last week’s meeting of the Otago Peninsula Community Board, Swat members Moira Parker and Joanna McDouall presented the case for more funding for their group, which comes under the umbrella of conservation organisation Save the Otago Peninsula.

The sum sought was $2164, which would cover equipment and herbicides needed for work over the next three years.

Of the 60 locations tackled by Swat, most were on private property, while some were on public land and reserves.

"We can only do what we do because of the community’s support," Mrs Parker said.

"People [often] don’t know that what they’ve got can be noxious weeds."

Ms McDouall amused board members by describing the efforts made by volunteers, such as "crawling on our bellies under gorse" to get to banana passionfruit stems.

Helping homeowners identify and eliminate pest plants was "spreading the knowledge" and a learning opportunity for children, she said.

Board chairman Paul Pope said "a great aspect of your work is advocacy".

Pest plants of greatest concern were banana passionfruit, Chilean flame creeper, Darwin’s barberry and sycamore.

Although board members were supportive of the application, Lox Kellas pointed out that it was 20% of the board’s annual funding from the Dunedin City Council.

After some discussion, he moved (seconded by Hoani Langsbury) that $1000 be granted and Swat could apply again in the next funding period.

The motion was passed unanimously.

gillian.vine@thestar.co.nz