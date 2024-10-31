Gasworks market

The Dunedin Gasworks Museum will run the ‘‘Get Growing’’ market on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Dunedin Gasworks Museum will host a "Get Growing" market this weekend, featuring a broad range of plants, stalls, and the Remake Revolution fashion show.

The market will be held this Saturday, November 2, from 1pm-4pm, at the museum, 20 Braemar St, South Dunedin.

Stalls at the market will be run by charities and groups from across Dunedin, as well as by local crafts people who are the heart of the market. There will also be a free art space for children, food vans, and a barbecue.

Grow Otepoti will be on hand to repair and redistribute surplus gardening tools, Dunedin Vegetable Growers Club will have soil, buckets and plants, and there will be fundraising stalls from Silverstream School, Cat Rescue Dunedin, North East Valley community garden, and the Seedling Sewing Group.

The Free Shop Ōtepoti will be there offering a community-led free shop.

The Get Growing market will also feature the rescheduled Remake Revolution Fashion Show and competition. Come along and vote for your favourite garments.