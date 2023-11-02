Getting dressed through the years

Historical costumier Lorraine Clark shows off one of her creations during a showcase of Regency, Victorian and Edwardian fashion at Ryman Healthcare’s Yvette Williams retirement village recently, part of the Otepoti Dunedin Heritage Festival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Getting dressed for the day took on a new meaning as members of a fashion troupe quickly donned gowns, bodices and petticoats in a fast-moving fashion show for residents of Ryman Healthcare’s Yvette Williams and Frances Hodgkins retirement villages.

The event, held recently in the Yvette Williams lounge as part of the Otepoti Dunedin Heritage Festival, featured Regency, Victorian and Edwardian fashion, and was presented by historical costumiers Lorraine Clark, Wilma Graham, Kura Carpenter, Helen Kay and others.

The women are members of the Images of the Past Group, which creates and wears historically accurate period garb and showcases it to the public.

Ms Carpenter acted as a maid to help dress some of the ladies in front of the audience, so they could see the process and witness the changes in fashion.

Mrs Clark described how these ranged from the collars, day caps and reticules (instead of handbags) of the Regency era, to Victorian petticoats, Edwardian blouses and long, tailored skirts.

The group worked hard on presenting garments that closely matched each era.

"[Sometimes] the fabrics and trims which were used in those days are now no longer available.

"Replica patterns are available ... and some of the ladies follow the fashions as accurately [as possible], using a combination of lacing, buttons and quilt for fastening, while others use modern zips because of the need to change quickly during parades."

Mrs Clark said her late husband Alex built three large cupboards or wardrobes, but even with those she sometimes misplaced items for shows.

One of the very first presentations for the group was at the Dunedin Railway Station centenary celebrations and members have also attended fashion events in Gore and Balclutha and heritage festivals around the South Island.

The group collected donations after the show, to buy book vouchers for children at Dunedin Hospital.