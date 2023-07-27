Tour begins

Photo: supplied

New Zealand musician Jenny Mitchell (pictured) and band will present The Bush & The Birds Tour at Orokonui Ecosanctuary tomorrow at 8pm.

The Bush & the Birds Tour is an extension of Mitchell’s song about the love of the land, and the creatures that live in it, handed down to the Mitchell family by her late grandfather. In his honour, the 10-date national tour aims to generate donations for and awareness of Forest & Bird.

During tomorrow’s show, Mitchell will be supported by her sisters, The Mitchell Twins — Maegan and Nicola.