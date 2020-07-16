Volunteer hub opens in Mosgiel

Volunteer South office co-ordinator Shirley Pearce celebrates being given the keys to its Mosgiel Volunteer Pop-up Hub in the Age Connect Taieri building. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A volunteer hub will open in Mosgiel today.

Volunteer South manager Leisa de Klerk, of Dunedin, said Community and Voluntary Sector minister Poto Williams would open its new Mosgiel Volunteer Pop-up Hub in Harstonge Ave at 10am this morning.

The public were invited to the ceremony, which would include a morning tea catered by the local Syrian community, Ms de Klerk said.

The hub, which was in the Age Taieri Connect building, was a place Taieri people seeking volunteering opportunities could visit, rather than having to travel to its central Dunedin branch.

The plan to open the hub had been fast-tracked to provide support for people who wanted to volunteer after their circumstances had changed due to the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

"To help people find a connection."

Volunteer South had been supporting the wider Dunedin community for 34 years, Ms de Klerk said.

Volunteer South office co-ordinator Shirley Pearce, of Dunedin, said the hub would be open between 10am and noon on Thursdays.

"We will sit down and talk with people about what they want,find out what they’re passionate about and see if we can find a position that fits their skills."

The hub was also open to organisations seeking volunteers, she said.