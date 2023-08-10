Simon Henderson looks at highlights from the West Harbour Community Board.

Funds for arts

The West Harbour Arts Charitable Trust has been granted $1000 from the West Harbour Community Board to go towards its artist residency programme.

Kai Tahu and Pākehā painter Kate Stevens West, of Lower Hutt, will spend two weeks working with children from Port Chalmers School, Pūrākaunui School, Koputai Early Childhood Centre and Port Chalmers Kindergarten to create a mural that is planned to be installed in a public location.

Trust committee member Emma-Jane Stanley said Stevens West would consult with the Puketeraki runaka to depict a design based on a local story.

Trust committee member Ian Landreth said the artist residency programme was now in its 25th year, and a wide range of artists had participated.

Paper supported

West Harbour’s community newspaper The Rothesay News has been granted $1500 from the West Harbour Community Board. The funds will be put towards monthly advertising of $125 in the paper, including contact details of board members and information about local library and service centre hours.

Cycle connection

The West Harbour Community Board was given an update on Coastal Communities Cycle Connection’s proposed cycle way.

Representative Emily Cooper said discussions about the proposed trail linking Waikouaiti to Port Chalmers had been progressing with KiwiRail, Dunedin City Council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and private landowners about the potential pathway.

A feasibility study prepared by Dunedin engineer Hamish Seaton divided the trail into five sections, and momentum was building, she said.

The group hoped to progresswork on all sections at the same time but each section had its own challenges.

A timeframe was yet to be established as negotiations were still ongoing, in particular with KiwiRail.

Funds would also need to raised for the project, she said.

A section from Waitati to Port Chalmers might be one of the easier sections to begin work on as the group had gained approval from landowners along the route.