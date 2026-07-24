GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 24
Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
Staff at a student-run Dunedin bookshop are set to lose their jobs after it was announced the premises will move to a smaller, on-campus store.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
Vandervis accuses mayor of ‘poor judgement’ after missing leadership role
Lee Vandervis has accused Dunedin’s mayor of “poor judgment” after he was passed over for the council’s infrastructure portfolio, a position the councillor has previously declined.
Ruby Shaw
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
Aramoana survivor welcomes Dunedin’s newest police officer to the force
Having a “strong and tough” Aramoana survivor as his patron is an honour for Dunedin’s newest police officer.
Laine Priestley
UPDATED
National
July 23
Polar blast bringing snow to all alpine passes
It'll be a wintry weekend, with a blast of polar air set to bring snow, severe frost and icy conditions across parts of NZ.
SUBSCRIBER
Home & Garden
July 23
Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas
Matthew Littlewood
ODT Quiz
July 23
ODT quiz: July 24
Dunedin
July 24
Moped rider weaved through people on footpath: police
Ruby Shaw
Dunedin
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 24
First of its kind historical teaching space demolished
Dunedin’s first set of model primary classrooms have been demolished, but the spirit of the programme is still well and truly alive.
Laine Priestley
Dunedin
July 24
Deja vu for suspended driver as vehicles impounded twice in two days
A suspended driver had two cars impounded after running afoul of Dunedin police for the same charge twice in less than 24 hours.
Ruby Shaw
Dunedin
July 24
Pensioner bowled Dunedin traffic light while reaching into footwell
A pensioner who ran over a central Dunedin traffic light in their luxury SUV accidentally wrenched the steering wheel while reaching for something, police said
Ruby Shaw
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
Macraes mine pours six millionth ounce of gold
OceanaGold is celebrating “one of the most significant milestones in New Zealand mining history” — its six millionth ounce of gold at Macraes, near Dunedin.
Tim Scott
Carousel HOME 1
Latest News
1
Christchurch
July 24
Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
2
Canterbury
July 24
No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer
3
National
July 24
‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies
4
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 24
Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
5
Otago
July 24
Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved
Carousel HOME 1
Carousel HOME 2
Otago
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
July 23
Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident
An Oamaru volunteer firefighter nearly killed in an accident last year will be the first New Zealander to compete in a unique international firefighting competition in Italy.
Jules Chin
SUBSCRIBER
South Otago
July 23
Kaitangata sculpture off the rails
A life-sized land train has become an eye-catching addition to Kaitangata farmer Evan Dick's property, bringing together local history and recycled engineering.
Nick Brook
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
July 23
ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward
The woman behind a Parliamentary petition calling for volunteer firefighters across New Zealand to have the same ACC coverage as their paid counterparts says she is “delighted” the member’s Bill was on Thursday pulled from the biscuit tin in Wellington.
Tracey Roxburgh
Central Otago
July 23
Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’
The Maniototo community is mourning the death of Senior Constable Andrew “Jess” Owens, Ranfurly’s sole charge police officer.
National
National
July 24
‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies
Dame Helene Quilter, who was honoured for her work in the public service for more than 45 years, has died.
National
July 24
Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders
ODT political editor Mike Houlahan talks to co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick.
Mike Houlahan
National
July 24
Lack of awareness on meth pipes sale ban
A newly released briefing paper has highlighted a lack of awareness among police, retailers and the public about a widely-flouted law banning the sale of meth pipes.
National
July 23
Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant
A police sexual assault investigation into a young man with a "promising" sporting career was so flawed that the case has been re-opened, with the officer in charge of the case also under investigation.
Canterbury
Christchurch
July 24
Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
Rescuers had grave concerns for an elderly fisherman stranded on a cold night near Lake Tekapo.
Canterbury
July 24
No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer
"When you arrive on site and everything fits, and you've got that beautiful scenery, it just looks right."
Christchurch
July 24
Push back on port proposal
Former Christchurch radio personality Gary McCormick is leading a charge to block the Lyttelton tunnel to protest against DP World’s bid to take over Lyttelton Port.
Kees Chalmers
Christchurch
July 24
‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’
Two suspected burglars fled a Canterbury property after the elderly homeowner discovered them in his backyard.
Geoff Sloan
Invercargill
/ Gore