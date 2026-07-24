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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

Staff at a student-run Dunedin bookshop are set to lose their jobs after it was announced the premises will move to a smaller, on-campus store.
    Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
    Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
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    DunedinJuly 23

    Vandervis accuses mayor of ‘poor judgement’ after missing leadership role

    Lee Vandervis has accused Dunedin’s mayor of “poor judgment” after he was passed over for the council’s infrastructure portfolio, a position the councillor has previously declined.
    Ruby Shaw
    Vandervis accuses mayor of ‘poor judgement’ after missing leadership role
    Vandervis accuses mayor of ‘poor judgement’ after missing leadership role
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    DunedinJuly 23

    Aramoana survivor welcomes Dunedin’s newest police officer to the force

    Having a “strong and tough” Aramoana survivor as his patron is an honour for Dunedin’s newest police officer.
    Laine Priestley
    Aramoana survivor welcomes Dunedin’s newest police officer to the force
    Aramoana survivor welcomes Dunedin’s newest police officer to the force
    UPDATED
    NationalJuly 23

    Polar blast bringing snow to all alpine passes

    It'll be a wintry weekend, with a blast of polar air set to bring snow, severe frost and icy conditions across parts of NZ.
    Polar blast bringing snow to all alpine passes
    Polar blast bringing snow to all alpine passes
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    Home & GardenJuly 23

    Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view

    Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view
    Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view
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    DunedinJuly 23

    South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas

    Matthew Littlewood
    South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas
    South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas
    ODT QuizJuly 23

    ODT quiz: July 24

    ODT quiz: July 24
    ODT quiz: July 24
    DunedinJuly 24

    Moped rider weaved through people on footpath: police

    Ruby Shaw
    Moped rider weaved through people on footpath: police
    Moped rider weaved through people on footpath: police

    Dunedin

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    DunedinJuly 24

    First of its kind historical teaching space demolished

    Dunedin’s first set of model primary classrooms have been demolished, but the spirit of the programme is still well and truly alive.
    Laine Priestley
      First of its kind historical teaching space demolished
      First of its kind historical teaching space demolished
      DunedinJuly 24

      Deja vu for suspended driver as vehicles impounded twice in two days

      A suspended driver had two cars impounded after running afoul of Dunedin police for the same charge twice in less than 24 hours.
      Ruby Shaw
      Deja vu for suspended driver as vehicles impounded twice in two days
      Deja vu for suspended driver as vehicles impounded twice in two days
      DunedinJuly 24

      Pensioner bowled Dunedin traffic light while reaching into footwell

      A pensioner who ran over a central Dunedin traffic light in their luxury SUV accidentally wrenched the steering wheel while reaching for something, police said
      Ruby Shaw
      Pensioner bowled Dunedin traffic light while reaching into footwell
      Pensioner bowled Dunedin traffic light while reaching into footwell
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      DunedinJuly 23

      Macraes mine pours six millionth ounce of gold

      OceanaGold is celebrating “one of the most significant milestones in New Zealand mining history” — its six millionth ounce of gold at Macraes, near Dunedin.
      Tim Scott
      Macraes mine pours six millionth ounce of gold
      Macraes mine pours six millionth ounce of gold

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      Latest News
      1
      ChristchurchJuly 24

      Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

      2
      CanterburyJuly 24

      No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

      3
      NationalJuly 24

      ‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

      4
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      DunedinJuly 24

      Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

      5
      OtagoJuly 24

      Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved

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      Otago

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      North OtagoJuly 23

      Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident

      An Oamaru volunteer firefighter nearly killed in an accident last year will be the first New Zealander to compete in a unique international firefighting competition in Italy.
      Jules Chin
      Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident
      Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident
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      South OtagoJuly 23

      Kaitangata sculpture off the rails

      A life-sized land train has become an eye-catching addition to Kaitangata farmer Evan Dick's property, bringing together local history and recycled engineering.
      Nick Brook
      Kaitangata sculpture off the rails
      Kaitangata sculpture off the rails
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      QueenstownJuly 23

      ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward

      The woman behind a Parliamentary petition calling for volunteer firefighters across New Zealand to have the same ACC coverage as their paid counterparts says she is “delighted” the member’s Bill was on Thursday pulled from the biscuit tin in Wellington.
      Tracey Roxburgh
      ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward
      ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward
      Central OtagoJuly 23

      Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’

      The Maniototo community is mourning the death of Senior Constable Andrew “Jess” Owens, Ranfurly’s sole charge police officer.
      Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’
      Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’

      National

      NationalJuly 24

      ‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

      Dame Helene Quilter, who was honoured for her work in the public service for more than 45 years, has died.
        ‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies
        ‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies
        NationalJuly 24

        Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders

        ODT political editor Mike Houlahan talks to co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick.
        Mike Houlahan
        Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders
        Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders
        NationalJuly 24

        Lack of awareness on meth pipes sale ban

        A newly released briefing paper has highlighted a lack of awareness among police, retailers and the public about a widely-flouted law banning the sale of meth pipes.
        Lack of awareness on meth pipes sale ban
        Lack of awareness on meth pipes sale ban
        NationalJuly 23

        Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant

        A police sexual assault investigation into a young man with a "promising" sporting career was so flawed that the case has been re-opened, with the officer in charge of the case also under investigation.
        Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant
        Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant

        Canterbury

        ChristchurchJuly 24

        Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

        Rescuers had grave concerns for an elderly fisherman stranded on a cold night near Lake Tekapo.
        Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
        Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
        CanterburyJuly 24

        No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

        "When you arrive on site and everything fits, and you've got that beautiful scenery, it just looks right."
        No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer
        No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer
        ChristchurchJuly 24

        Push back on port proposal

        Former Christchurch radio personality Gary McCormick is leading a charge to block the Lyttelton tunnel to protest against DP World’s bid to take over Lyttelton Port.
        Kees Chalmers
        Push back on port proposal
        Push back on port proposal
        ChristchurchJuly 24

        ‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’

        Two suspected burglars fled a Canterbury property after the elderly homeowner discovered them in his backyard.
        Geoff Sloan
        ‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’
        ‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’

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