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Toitū te whenua - Māori Place Names Series 2
Episode 9 — Uenuku
Episode 8 - Archaeology
https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/magazine/layers-land
Episode 7 - Kātiki
https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/magazine/guardians-p%C4%81
Episode 6 - Moeraki
https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-stop%C2%A0and-stay
Episode 5 - Araiteuru
https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-pre...
Episode 4 - Huriawa Pa
https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-ser...
Episode 3 - Matapura
https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-ser...
Episode 2 - Kaimoana
https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-ser...
Episode1 -
https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-%E2...
In Aotearoa, every hill, river, and coastline carries a name — and with it, a story. Toitū Te Whenua is a journey into the heart of these stories, uncovering the deep cultural, historical, and spiritual significance of Māori place names across the motu.
Through the voices of iwi, hapū, and local communities, this series reveals how names are more than markers — they are living connections to whakapapa, whenua, reo Māori in modern times, each episode invites viewers to see the land not just as geography, but as a narrative woven through generations.
Join us as we explore the meaning behind the names, the people who carry them, and the enduring relationship between language and land.
This is Toitū Te Whenua — where the land speaks, and we listen. e kōrero ana te whenua, e whakarongo ana mātou.
Mix Feature articles;
https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-ser...
https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-%E2...
Watch Toitū te whenua - Māori Place Names series 1 here
https://www.odt.co.nz/Toitu-te-whenua
Funded by NZ on Air