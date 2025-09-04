Toitū te whenua - Māori Place Names Series 2

Episode 9 — Uenuku

Episode 8 - Archaeology

https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/magazine/layers-land

Episode 7 - Kātiki

https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/magazine/guardians-p%C4%81

Episode 6 - Moeraki

https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-stop%C2%A0and-stay

Episode 5 - Araiteuru

https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-pre...

Episode 4 - Huriawa Pa

https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-ser...

Episode 3 - Matapura

https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-ser...

Episode 2 - Kaimoana

https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-ser...

Episode1 -

https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-%E2...

In Aotearoa, every hill, river, and coastline carries a name — and with it, a story. Toitū Te Whenua is a journey into the heart of these stories, uncovering the deep cultural, historical, and spiritual significance of Māori place names across the motu.

Through the voices of iwi, hapū, and local communities, this series reveals how names are more than markers — they are living connections to whakapapa, whenua, reo Māori in modern times, each episode invites viewers to see the land not just as geography, but as a narrative woven through generations.

Join us as we explore the meaning behind the names, the people who carry them, and the enduring relationship between language and land.

This is Toitū Te Whenua — where the land speaks, and we listen. e kōrero ana te whenua, e whakarongo ana mātou.

Mix Feature articles;

https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-ser...

https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/toitu-te-whenua/toit%C5%AB-te-whenua-%E2...

Watch Toitū te whenua - Māori Place Names series 1 here

https://www.odt.co.nz/Toitu-te-whenua

Funded by NZ on Air