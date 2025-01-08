Excitement builds for music festival

NZ Highwaymen will be guests at Tussock Country music festival this year. Photo: supplied

Some high-quality talent has been revealed for this year’s Bayleys Tussock Country music festival which will be a special year for country music in Gore.

The festival, from May 3 to the start of June, will feature acts including the Harmonic Resonators, Jenny Mitchell and the NZ Highwaymen.

The New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards will also celebrate its 50th anniversary, with many past winners coming back to perform.

Tussock Festival Board member Julie Mitchell said this year’s festival was expected to be a big one.

"There’s a lot of really exciting things happening," she said.

Mrs Mitchell said the 50th anniversary of the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards was a must-watch, must-listen event.

The MLT Songwriting Awards will start the festival, which will be a musician’s paradise, Mrs Mitchell said.

Amy Maynard, of Hamilton, celebrates winning the New Zealand Gold Guitar Award last year. This year will be the 50th anniversary of the event. Photo: Richard Davison

"That first weekend, they’re going to own it.

"They have their honours show, a songwriters’ retreat, and many other shows around town with songwriters," she said.

Mrs Mitchell said no matter how early in the morning, you could get your country music fix.

"We’ve got cafes with music at breakfast time. Roll out of bed, have some breakfast, enjoy some country."

For those looking to enjoy the Gore district as well, there are food and whisky pairings at the Hokonui Museum and the Farm and Mai Mai Tour.

Mrs Mitchell said the festival was getting great momentum and was fantastic for Gore.

"I think people are really starting to see the economic impact, and just how good it is for the area," she said.

Jenny Mitchell will perform at this year’s festival. Photo: supplied

Mrs Mitchell said the festival had some incredible acts, and many more artists and acts were signing up.

"There’s going to be quite a few sold-out shows, some really incredible ones, with many artists interested and filling out applications," she said.

Mrs Mitchell said she was happy with how the festival was evolving.

"It’s tracking exactly how we expected it to track," Mrs Mitchell said.

"From the small beginnings, which were alarmingly busy.

"If we continue to grow like this, I kind of can’t wait for next year."

