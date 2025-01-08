Excitement builds for music festival

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The festival, from May 3 to the start of June, will feature acts including the Harmonic Resonators, Jenny Mitchell and the NZ Highwaymen.
The New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards will also celebrate its 50th anniversary, with many past winners coming back to perform.
Tussock Festival Board member Julie Mitchell said this year’s festival was expected to be a big one.
"There’s a lot of really exciting things happening," she said.
Mrs Mitchell said the 50th anniversary of the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards was a must-watch, must-listen event.
The MLT Songwriting Awards will start the festival, which will be a musician’s paradise, Mrs Mitchell said.
"They have their honours show, a songwriters’ retreat, and many other shows around town with songwriters," she said.
Mrs Mitchell said no matter how early in the morning, you could get your country music fix.
"We’ve got cafes with music at breakfast time. Roll out of bed, have some breakfast, enjoy some country."
For those looking to enjoy the Gore district as well, there are food and whisky pairings at the Hokonui Museum and the Farm and Mai Mai Tour.
Mrs Mitchell said the festival was getting great momentum and was fantastic for Gore.
"I think people are really starting to see the economic impact, and just how good it is for the area," she said.
"There’s going to be quite a few sold-out shows, some really incredible ones, with many artists interested and filling out applications," she said.
Mrs Mitchell said she was happy with how the festival was evolving.
"It’s tracking exactly how we expected it to track," Mrs Mitchell said.
"From the small beginnings, which were alarmingly busy.
"If we continue to grow like this, I kind of can’t wait for next year."