Slice of life

The Gore Christmas Parade was held on Sunday, and about 35 floats took part. The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston asked two people who took part in the parade what they thought of the event.
Ferlin Acuna (left) ... It was great. All of the Filipino community were gathered and united with this event.
Christine Salvana (right) ... The parade was absolutely amazing since the weather was with us today and the sun was out.