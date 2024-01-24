Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The annual Gore Ram Fair attracted people from near and far. The Ensign’s Evelyn Thorn asked two youngsters at the Gore Showgrounds what they liked best about coming to the sale.
Hannah Busby, 9, of Myross Bush (left) ... "My family sells at the ram fair and I enjoy watching the sale happen and how quick it goes."
Ida Somerville, 10, of Pine Bush (right) ... "My family comes to buy rams and I like coming because sometimes there are other people my age so I can make friends. I also like getting inspiration to draw the rams."