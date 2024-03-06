Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The annual Cobra Rodders Standing 1/8 Mile Street Drags were held on Sunday. The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews attended the event and asked two participants why they attended.
David Donaldson, of Gore (left) ... I’m giving Paul a hand with his dragster today and then getting to watch him and the other drags.
Paul Richardson, of Gore (right) ... I am racing in the 1/8 Mile in my modified dragster. It’s the excitement, it is not so much about winning but having a good time and seeing people.