Taking the lead at Menzies

Talia Costello

How did it feel to be elected as head student?

On prizegiving night I found out I was one of the two head students. I was very surprised, but most of all I felt very honoured. I love Menzies College and it is a privilege to be able to lead such an awesome school. Our leadership team also has two fantastic deputy students, Lewis McKelvie and Shaynon Ramage, whom Jacob and I are excited to work with.

What are your interests and hobbies?

I really enjoy leading school and youth camps as it is a privilege to see the confidence of the campers grow as they succeed at activities they have never done before. I love decorating cakes to celebrate family and friends, and I also really enjoy playing the piano.

What attributes do you think you will bring to the role?

I am kind and inclusive of everyone, which helps make me very approachable. I also believe that I show great levels of integrity, meaning Menzies can rely on me to uphold the school’s values and culture.

Menzies College head pupils Talia Costello (left) and Jacob Harvey. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

I love the inclusive culture at Menzies College where people are valued for exactly who they are. I think it is going to be a great challenge to try to make everyone in the school feel heard and important.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I hope to have completed a gap year of adventures in New Zealand and overseas and to have finished a degree in midwifery at Otago Polytechnic.

Jacob Harvey

How did it feel to be elected as head student? When did you find out?

It felt amazing to be told that I was elected as one of the head students. It was such a relief that my hard work paid off. I got a phone call the night before prizegiving from [school principal] Mrs Luoni sharing the good news that I had been awarded a leadership position but I didn’t find out my exact role until prizegiving night.

What are your interests and hobbies?

I am a big basketball fan so I enjoy it when I am able to put some shots up, or sit down and watch a game. Shaynon Ramage, one of the deputy head students, also enjoys basketball so we can organise a few things while playing a game.

What attributes do you think you will bring to the role?

Problem solving is something I believe I will bring to the role. I have learnt how to problem solve through my involvement in the sports committee and being a house leader. Also being able to work in a team is something that I will bring to the role. We also have two great deputy head students, Lewis McKelvie and Shaynon Ramage.

Can you see any challenges and what could they be?

Balancing my academic workload and my duties as a head student.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years’ time, I hope to have completed a law degree, and with this degree I would like to practise criminal law somewhere in the Canterbury region.