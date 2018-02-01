Forbury race meeting cancelled

Tonight’s Forbury Park harness meeting has been cancelled after heavy rain hit Dunedin today.

Officials were left with little choice to abandon the meeting after the Forbury Park track was saturated with rain, chairperson of stewards Shane Renault said.

“The meeting has been abandoned - the issue we have got is the surface water on the track from the inside the drainage is not draining [the water] away,” he said.

With more rain forecast later today there was little hope that pumps installed to clear the water would have been effective.

“There is a spot at the 800m where the water is - at the moment - two metres on to the track and the pumps are not going to take it away,” Renault said early this afternoon.

“With so much rain forecast and also high tide at 4pm, we are in trouble.”

The meeting was called off just after 1pm, which was the earliest time possible to make the call, Renault said.