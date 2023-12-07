Comedy show just the tonic

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The show, which follows on from Ashton’s popular musical hit Promise and Promiscuity, swaps Jane Austen for Charles Dickens and offers a rollicking romantic musical journey through 15 gin-soaked characters told with song, dance and questionable personal hygiene.
Presented with performers and audience on-stage at the Regent Theatre, at 7pm next Friday and Saturday, December 15 and 16, Olive Copperbottom is Oliver! meets Blackadder with a saucy feminine twist.
The performance will feature re-workings of classical masters, including Chopin, Verdi and Tchaikovsky by the ever talented Robbie Ellis, and a brand new corset to make your eyes water from Elizabeth Whiting.
Ashton requests that audiences should come because, as Dickens said ... "it is a hopeless endeavour to attract people to the theatre, unless they first be brought to believe they will never get in".