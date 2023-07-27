Record spectator numbers

With more than 1.5 million tickets sold, the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand is already being hailed a success in the first week of the tournament.

For the opening day last Thursday, more than 117,000 fans packed Eden Park in Auckland and Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The 42,137 who attended New Zealand’s opening-night defeat of Norway in Auckland was a record for a football match — for women or men — in the country, while the 75,784 fans in Sydney for Australia’s match against the Republic of Ireland was the highest attendance at a Fifa Women’s World Cup for 24 years.