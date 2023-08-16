Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southland Brick Show was held at the Gore Town and Country Club at the weekend. Lego enthusiasts from throughout Otago and Southland exhibited at the show. The Ensign asked two visitors what they liked about it.
Cooper Robins, 12 (left) ... I wanted to come and look at all the Technics Lego. It was interesting.
Paige Robins, 9 (right) ... It’s crazy how all the people come up with different models.