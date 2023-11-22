Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The annual West Otago A&P Show in Tapanui was held on Saturday at the Tapanui Showgrounds. The Ensign’s Evelyn Thorn asked two people why they came along and what they thought of the event.
Eva Cepeliauskaite, of Heriot (left) ... I wanted to come to see the different animals and see the event. I love seeing the lambs.
Nicole Bigler, just arrived to Heriot (right) ... I arrived to New Zealand on Friday last week and Eva brought me to see an event in the area. I like how much there is to see.