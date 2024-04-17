Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A hot and sunny Monday marked the first day of the school holidays. The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews took a walk over to the Gore skate park and asked three scooter riders how they planned to spend their holiday.
Adam Smith, 9 (left) ... Probably just scootering around. Just getting away from technology and because I love scootering.
Luca Smith, 11 (centre) ... My birthday is coming up so I’ll probably hang out with my friends for that and scootering around.
Dylan Rawcliffe, 12 (right) ... I’m hanging around Gore, not doing too much. Just going places and doing some more race car stuff.