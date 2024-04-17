Slice of life

Adam Smith, 9 (left) ... Probably just scootering around. Just getting away from technology and because I love scootering.

Luca Smith, 11 (centre) ... My birthday is coming up so I’ll probably hang out with my friends for that and scootering around.

Dylan Rawcliffe, 12 (right) ... I’m hanging around Gore, not doing too much. Just going places and doing some more race car stuff.