Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Slice of life

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON
    Dipton School pupils and community members planted about 2500 native shrubs and trees in the Clearwater Reserve on Friday. The 2.7ha reserve is in a fenced area on Brian and Kristine Russell’s farm near Dipton. The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston asked two pupils what they were enjoying about the event.

    Caitlin Heath, 10 (left) ... I enjoy helping the environment. I will enjoy coming back here and seeing the plants grow.

    Olivia Macgregor, 10 (right) ... I enjoy getting out in nature and getting my hands dirty. Coming down to Castlerock is really fun as well. 

     