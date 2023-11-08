Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dipton School pupils and community members planted about 2500 native shrubs and trees in the Clearwater Reserve on Friday. The 2.7ha reserve is in a fenced area on Brian and Kristine Russell’s farm near Dipton. The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston asked two pupils what they were enjoying about the event.
Caitlin Heath, 10 (left) ... I enjoy helping the environment. I will enjoy coming back here and seeing the plants grow.
Olivia Macgregor, 10 (right) ... I enjoy getting out in nature and getting my hands dirty. Coming down to Castlerock is really fun as well.