A quarter century of art

Photo: Simon Henderson

Allan Hegan is all smiles at an exhibition of his paintings at Artsenta.

Mr Hegan has been coming to the shared art studio for 25 years, and says he began by using his imagination to create pictures.

He recalled flying from Invercargill to Christchurch to attend school.

"I used to look out the plane window and see great views.

"That gave me some inspiration for my paintings."

Hegan often paints landscapes, including the Moeraki Boulders, the lookout over Karitane and other scenes around the Otago region.

"I like painting because it keeps my mind occupied, and I enjoy painting because I have different experiments with colours and stuff."

— Allan Hegan’s "The Scenery of New Zealand" runs till November 25 at Artsenta, 462 Princes St.