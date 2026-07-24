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ODT.co.nz | Otago Daily Times | Latest South Island News
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Dunedin
July 24
Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
Staff at a student-run Dunedin bookshop are set to lose their jobs after it was announced the premises will move to a smaller, on-campus store.
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Dunedin
July 23
Vandervis accuses mayor of ‘poor judgement’ after missing leadership role
Lee Vandervis has accused Dunedin’s mayor of “poor judgment” after he was passed over for the council’s infrastructure portfolio, a position the councillor has previously declined.
Ruby Shaw
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Dunedin
July 23
Aramoana survivor welcomes Dunedin’s newest police officer to the force
Having a “strong and tough” Aramoana survivor as his patron is an honour for Dunedin’s newest police officer.
Laine Priestley
UPDATED
National
July 23
Polar blast bringing snow to all alpine passes
It'll be a wintry weekend, with a blast of polar air set to bring snow, severe frost and icy conditions across parts of NZ.
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Home & Garden
July 23
Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view
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Dunedin
July 23
South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas
Matthew Littlewood
ODT Quiz
July 23
ODT quiz: July 24
Dunedin
July 24
Moped rider weaved through people on footpath: police
Ruby Shaw
Dunedin
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Dunedin
July 24
First of its kind historical teaching space demolished
Dunedin’s first set of model primary classrooms have been demolished, but the spirit of the programme is still well and truly alive.
Laine Priestley
Dunedin
July 24
Deja vu for suspended driver as vehicles impounded twice in two days
A suspended driver had two cars impounded after running afoul of Dunedin police for the same charge twice in less than 24 hours.
Ruby Shaw
Dunedin
July 24
Pensioner bowled Dunedin traffic light while reaching into footwell
A pensioner who ran over a central Dunedin traffic light in their luxury SUV accidentally wrenched the steering wheel while reaching for something, police said
Ruby Shaw
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Dunedin
July 23
Macraes mine pours six millionth ounce of gold
OceanaGold is celebrating “one of the most significant milestones in New Zealand mining history” — its six millionth ounce of gold at Macraes, near Dunedin.
Tim Scott
Latest News
1
Christchurch
July 24
Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
2
Canterbury
July 24
No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer
3
National
July 24
‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies
4
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Dunedin
July 24
Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
5
Otago
July 24
Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved
Otago
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North Otago
July 23
Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident
An Oamaru volunteer firefighter nearly killed in an accident last year will be the first New Zealander to compete in a unique international firefighting competition in Italy.
Jules Chin
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South Otago
July 23
Kaitangata sculpture off the rails
A life-sized land train has become an eye-catching addition to Kaitangata farmer Evan Dick's property, bringing together local history and recycled engineering.
Nick Brook
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Queenstown
July 23
ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward
The woman behind a Parliamentary petition calling for volunteer firefighters across New Zealand to have the same ACC coverage as their paid counterparts says she is “delighted” the member’s Bill was on Thursday pulled from the biscuit tin in Wellington.
Tracey Roxburgh
Central Otago
July 23
Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’
The Maniototo community is mourning the death of Senior Constable Andrew “Jess” Owens, Ranfurly’s sole charge police officer.
Canterbury
Christchurch
July 24
Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
Rescuers had grave concerns for an elderly fisherman stranded on a cold night near Lake Tekapo.
Canterbury
July 24
No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer
"When you arrive on site and everything fits, and you've got that beautiful scenery, it just looks right."
Christchurch
July 24
Push back on port proposal
Former Christchurch radio personality Gary McCormick is leading a charge to block the Lyttelton tunnel to protest against DP World’s bid to take over Lyttelton Port.
Kees Chalmers
Christchurch
July 24
‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’
Two suspected burglars fled a Canterbury property after the elderly homeowner discovered them in his backyard.
Geoff Sloan
National
National
July 24
‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies
Dame Helene Quilter, who was honoured for her work in the public service for more than 45 years, has died.
National
July 24
Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders
ODT political editor Mike Houlahan talks to co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick.
Mike Houlahan
National
July 24
Lack of awareness on meth pipes sale ban
A newly released briefing paper has highlighted a lack of awareness among police, retailers and the public about a widely-flouted law banning the sale of meth pipes.
National
July 23
Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant
A police sexual assault investigation into a young man with a "promising" sporting career was so flawed that the case has been re-opened, with the officer in charge of the case also under investigation.
Southland
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Southland
July 23
Time for play at new, innovative South City playground
The Pomona St playground in South City has reopened to the public with a number of new and innovative features never before seen at an Invercargill playground.
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Southland
July 23
Motorists urged to consider ‘morning after’ risk
Police are urging motorists to carefully consider how long alcohol can remain in their system, after two drivers broke the legal alcohol limit “the morning after”.
John Lewis
Sport
Rugby
July 24
Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence
Otago ran in 12 tries in a very comfortable win in Alexandra.
Adrian Seconi
Golf
July 24
Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends
Ryan Fox returned home to New Zealand on Friday eager to celebrate his British Open triumph with family and friends.
Reuters
Christchurch
July 24
Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
One day shy of a year on from their last grand final meeting, heavyweights Linwood and Marist Albion will lock horns again on Sunday in club rugby’s showpiece event at One New Zealand Stadium.
Sam Coughlan
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Sport
July 23
Five stars to watch in Glasgow
Let the Games begin. Sports reporter Kayla Hodge picks out five international stars to watch at the Commonwealth Games.
Lifestyle
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Home & Garden
July 23
Preparation key for successful transplanting
Winter at the Dunedin Botanic Garden offers staff the ideal time to transplant trees and shrubs while they are dormant.
Aaron Whitehead, Botanic Garden intern
Dunedin
July 23
Show looks to fashion’s past
Anyone attending the iD Dunedin Fashion Charitable Trust’s next fundraising event will agree with Yves Saint Laurent: Fashions fade, style is eternal.
John Lewis
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Entertainment
July 22
Former Dunedin jeweller quits while she is ahead
Nestled in the bush, with noisy birds in the trees and kangaroos hopping around, Debra Fallowfield is living the dream on the Sunshine Coast.
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Entertainment
July 22
Art Seen: James Dignan
"Panorama" is an engrossing show featuring works by New Zealand's first internationally regarded artist, Frances Hodgkins.
Business
Business
July 23
NZ faces higher tariff from US
The US is set to impose new tariffs ranging from 10-12.5% on 60 economies, including New Zealand, as the Trump administration looks to rebuild its tariff regime.
Business
July 23
Fuel boss expects price hike soon
A fuel boss thinks prices will climb up to 20c a litre in coming weeks after developments in the US-Iran conflict.
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Business
July 22
Bank seeks to grow market share in Dunedin
The chief executive of a small New Zealand bank taking on large Australian competitors says it wants to nearly double its share of the market in Dunedin.
Tim Scott
Business
July 22
Housing market remains subdued as sales weaken
House buyers can continue to bide their time as the New Zealand housing market remains subdued, with price competition favouring buyers.
Rural Life
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Red Meat
July 22
Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops
A Southland micro-abattoir is “opening doors” for farmers wanting to sell the meat of their livestock.
Shawn McAvinue
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Horticulture
July 22
Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support
Growers have a “strong voice” in the South.
Shawn McAvinue
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Dairy
July 22
Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer
Dairy farming is the best way to progress to land ownership in the primary sector “by a long shot” but it takes longer than it once did, Federated Farmers share farmer chair Marcus Frost says.
Shawn McAvinue
SUBSCRIBER
Red Meat
July 22
Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating
A North Otago bull breeder hopes more stud owners will follow suit and donate a share of their sales to charity.
Shawn McAvinue
Food & Wine
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Food & Wine
July 21
Love of great outdoors and fishing inspire chef’s work
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Food & Wine
July 21
Creamy tomato and white bean soup
SUBSCRIBER
Food & Wine
July 21
Roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes
Alison Lambert
SUBSCRIBER
Food & Wine
July 21
Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10
World
World
July 24
More than 10,000 evacuated as wildfires continue
A fast-moving wildfire has forced more than 10,000 people from homes and campsites near France's Atlantic coast.
World
July 24
Two-thirds of Gaza may face acute hunger by end of year
More than two-thirds of Gazans could face acute hunger by the year-end as humanitarian agencies cut aid flows due to funding shortages, a global hunger monitor said on Thursday.
World
July 23
Louvre gallery reopens with no jewellery after heist
Jewels will be exhibited elsewhere in the Paris museum in a more secure location.
World
July 22
US passes $1 trillion defence bill despite Iran, Israel concerns
The US has narrowly passed a massive defence bill, despite Democrats' concerns about its huge price tag, the Iran war and a provision that would boost Pentagon ties to Israel.
West Coast
West Coast
July 22
Crackdown on drug supply helps to support families: police
West Coast police have seized drugs and items related to the sale and supply of illicit drugs after searches.
West Coast
July 18
Man back in court on grooming charge from sting
A 54-year-old Hokitika man, charged with sending explicit pictures to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl that he later arranged to meet, was back in the Greymouth District Court this week.
Video
Rugby
July 24
Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence
Otago ran in 12 tries in a very comfortable win in Alexandra.
Adrian Seconi
National
July 24
Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders
ODT political editor Mike Houlahan talks to co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick.
Mike Houlahan
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Dunedin
July 23
Feelings mixed over Taieri Mouth speed limit reduction
The council has been criticised for dropping the speed limit along a coastal Dunedin road, a move one local says will drive bad decision-making by motorists.
Ruby Shaw
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
Call to revive physio pool
A man leading the charge to revive the popular Dunedin physiotherapy pool says he has been waiting for two years to hear from Health New Zealand about his proposal.
Matthew Littlewood
Opinion
Opinion
July 23
A balanced path forward for Fiordland wapiti
THE decision to designate Fiordland wapiti as New Zealand’s first Herd of Special Interest (HOSI) is an important milestone for hunter-led conservation.
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Opinion
July 23
Māori ABs depart on tour
The New Zealand Maori Rugbysic team left for Sydney by the Marama this afternoon to connect with the Narkunda, by which vessel the tourists will travel to Marseilles.
Opinion
July 23
Corporatisation of healthcare is on the rise in NZ – with likely impacts on access and quality of services
THE government’s legislative overhaul of New Zealand’s health system, passed this month, makes ``timely access to quality healthcare’’ a core statutory purpose.
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Opinion
July 23
When you are unenrolled you are silenced
Making sure every eligible person is enrolled to vote is not just another bit of domestic admin. It is literally country-changing.
Metiria Stanton Turei
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Opinion
July 23
The hard questions about hate
ACHIEVING unanimity on any issue is not easy, but the vast majority of people would have little argument about the statement that crime was bad. The minority would drop still further if the proposition was that violent crimes are bad.
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Opinion
July 22
A viking roar, and then the axe falls
JIM emailed from Canada. He’d fulfilled an ambition by having a log burner installed — only he called it a wood stove.
100 Years Ago
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Opinion
July 22
The making of Otago Harbour
The Aramoana mole and wall that were built over 40 years ago have been so effective that no dredging has been required since.
SUBSCRIBER
Opinion
July 21
Fertile ground for Massey
The new Agricultural College is to be established at Palmerston North. The Minister of Agriculture made a lengthy statement on the subject in the House of Representatives this afternoon.
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Opinion
July 19
Exhibition company folds
The final general meeting of shareholders in the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition Co was summoned at Burns Hall at 4.30 yesterday afternoon.
SUBSCRIBER
Opinion
July 17
Narrow victory for home team
The interprovincial Association football match between Wellington and Otago proved a big attraction at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday.