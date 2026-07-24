ODT.co.nz | Otago Daily Times | Latest South Island News

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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

Staff at a student-run Dunedin bookshop are set to lose their jobs after it was announced the premises will move to a smaller, on-campus store.
    Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
    Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
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    DunedinJuly 23

    Vandervis accuses mayor of ‘poor judgement’ after missing leadership role

    Lee Vandervis has accused Dunedin’s mayor of “poor judgment” after he was passed over for the council’s infrastructure portfolio, a position the councillor has previously declined.
    Ruby Shaw
    Vandervis accuses mayor of ‘poor judgement’ after missing leadership role
    Vandervis accuses mayor of ‘poor judgement’ after missing leadership role
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    DunedinJuly 23

    Aramoana survivor welcomes Dunedin’s newest police officer to the force

    Having a “strong and tough” Aramoana survivor as his patron is an honour for Dunedin’s newest police officer.
    Laine Priestley
    Aramoana survivor welcomes Dunedin’s newest police officer to the force
    Aramoana survivor welcomes Dunedin’s newest police officer to the force
    UPDATED
    NationalJuly 23

    Polar blast bringing snow to all alpine passes

    It'll be a wintry weekend, with a blast of polar air set to bring snow, severe frost and icy conditions across parts of NZ.
    Polar blast bringing snow to all alpine passes
    Polar blast bringing snow to all alpine passes
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    Home & GardenJuly 23

    Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view

    Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view
    Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view
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    DunedinJuly 23

    South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas

    Matthew Littlewood
    South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas
    South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas
    ODT QuizJuly 23

    ODT quiz: July 24

    ODT quiz: July 24
    ODT quiz: July 24
    DunedinJuly 24

    Moped rider weaved through people on footpath: police

    Ruby Shaw
    Moped rider weaved through people on footpath: police
    Moped rider weaved through people on footpath: police

    Dunedin

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    DunedinJuly 24

    First of its kind historical teaching space demolished

    Dunedin’s first set of model primary classrooms have been demolished, but the spirit of the programme is still well and truly alive.
    Laine Priestley
      First of its kind historical teaching space demolished
      First of its kind historical teaching space demolished
      DunedinJuly 24

      Deja vu for suspended driver as vehicles impounded twice in two days

      A suspended driver had two cars impounded after running afoul of Dunedin police for the same charge twice in less than 24 hours.
      Ruby Shaw
      Deja vu for suspended driver as vehicles impounded twice in two days
      Deja vu for suspended driver as vehicles impounded twice in two days
      DunedinJuly 24

      Pensioner bowled Dunedin traffic light while reaching into footwell

      A pensioner who ran over a central Dunedin traffic light in their luxury SUV accidentally wrenched the steering wheel while reaching for something, police said
      Ruby Shaw
      Pensioner bowled Dunedin traffic light while reaching into footwell
      Pensioner bowled Dunedin traffic light while reaching into footwell
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      DunedinJuly 23

      Macraes mine pours six millionth ounce of gold

      OceanaGold is celebrating “one of the most significant milestones in New Zealand mining history” — its six millionth ounce of gold at Macraes, near Dunedin.
      Tim Scott
      Macraes mine pours six millionth ounce of gold
      Macraes mine pours six millionth ounce of gold
      Latest News
      1
      ChristchurchJuly 24

      Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

      2
      CanterburyJuly 24

      No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

      3
      NationalJuly 24

      ‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

      4
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      DunedinJuly 24

      Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

      5
      OtagoJuly 24

      Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved

      Otago

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      North OtagoJuly 23

      Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident

      An Oamaru volunteer firefighter nearly killed in an accident last year will be the first New Zealander to compete in a unique international firefighting competition in Italy.
      Jules Chin
      Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident
      Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident
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      South OtagoJuly 23

      Kaitangata sculpture off the rails

      A life-sized land train has become an eye-catching addition to Kaitangata farmer Evan Dick's property, bringing together local history and recycled engineering.
      Nick Brook
      Kaitangata sculpture off the rails
      Kaitangata sculpture off the rails
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      QueenstownJuly 23

      ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward

      The woman behind a Parliamentary petition calling for volunteer firefighters across New Zealand to have the same ACC coverage as their paid counterparts says she is “delighted” the member’s Bill was on Thursday pulled from the biscuit tin in Wellington.
      Tracey Roxburgh
      ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward
      ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward
      Central OtagoJuly 23

      Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’

      The Maniototo community is mourning the death of Senior Constable Andrew “Jess” Owens, Ranfurly’s sole charge police officer.
      Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’
      Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’

      Canterbury

      ChristchurchJuly 24

      Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

      Rescuers had grave concerns for an elderly fisherman stranded on a cold night near Lake Tekapo.
      Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
      Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
      CanterburyJuly 24

      No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

      "When you arrive on site and everything fits, and you've got that beautiful scenery, it just looks right."
      No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer
      No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer
      ChristchurchJuly 24

      Push back on port proposal

      Former Christchurch radio personality Gary McCormick is leading a charge to block the Lyttelton tunnel to protest against DP World’s bid to take over Lyttelton Port.
      Kees Chalmers
      Push back on port proposal
      Push back on port proposal
      ChristchurchJuly 24

      ‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’

      Two suspected burglars fled a Canterbury property after the elderly homeowner discovered them in his backyard.
      Geoff Sloan
      ‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’
      ‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’

      National

      NationalJuly 24

      ‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

      Dame Helene Quilter, who was honoured for her work in the public service for more than 45 years, has died.
        ‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies
        ‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies
        NationalJuly 24

        Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders

        ODT political editor Mike Houlahan talks to co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick.
        Mike Houlahan
        Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders
        Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders
        NationalJuly 24

        Lack of awareness on meth pipes sale ban

        A newly released briefing paper has highlighted a lack of awareness among police, retailers and the public about a widely-flouted law banning the sale of meth pipes.
        Lack of awareness on meth pipes sale ban
        Lack of awareness on meth pipes sale ban
        NationalJuly 23

        Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant

        A police sexual assault investigation into a young man with a "promising" sporting career was so flawed that the case has been re-opened, with the officer in charge of the case also under investigation.
        Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant
        Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant

        Southland

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        SouthlandJuly 23

        Time for play at new, innovative South City playground

        The Pomona St playground in South City has reopened to the public with a number of new and innovative features never before seen at an Invercargill playground.
        Time for play at new, innovative South City playground
        Time for play at new, innovative South City playground
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        SouthlandJuly 23

        Motorists urged to consider ‘morning after’ risk

        Police are urging motorists to carefully consider how long alcohol can remain in their system, after two drivers broke the legal alcohol limit “the morning after”.
        John Lewis
        Motorists urged to consider ‘morning after’ risk
        Motorists urged to consider ‘morning after’ risk

        Sport

        RugbyJuly 24

        Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence

        Otago ran in 12 tries in a very comfortable win in Alexandra.
        Adrian Seconi
        Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence
        Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence
        GolfJuly 24

        Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends

        Ryan Fox returned home to New Zealand on Friday eager to celebrate his British Open triumph with family and friends.
        Reuters
        Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends
        Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends
        ChristchurchJuly 24

        Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium

        One day shy of a year on from their last grand final meeting, heavyweights Linwood and Marist Albion will lock horns again on Sunday in club rugby’s showpiece event at One New Zealand Stadium.
        Sam Coughlan
        Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
        Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
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        SportJuly 23

        Five stars to watch in Glasgow

        Let the Games begin. Sports reporter Kayla Hodge picks out five international stars to watch at the Commonwealth Games.
        Five stars to watch in Glasgow
        Five stars to watch in Glasgow

        Lifestyle

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        Home & GardenJuly 23

        Preparation key for successful transplanting

        Winter at the Dunedin Botanic Garden offers staff the ideal time to transplant trees and shrubs while they are dormant.
        Aaron Whitehead, Botanic Garden intern
        Preparation key for successful transplanting
        Preparation key for successful transplanting
        DunedinJuly 23

        Show looks to fashion’s past

        Anyone attending the iD Dunedin Fashion Charitable Trust’s next fundraising event will agree with Yves Saint Laurent: Fashions fade, style is eternal.
        John Lewis
        Show looks to fashion’s past
        Show looks to fashion’s past
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        EntertainmentJuly 22

        Former Dunedin jeweller quits while she is ahead

        Nestled in the bush, with noisy birds in the trees and kangaroos hopping around, Debra Fallowfield is living the dream on the Sunshine Coast.
        Former Dunedin jeweller quits while she is ahead
        Former Dunedin jeweller quits while she is ahead
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        EntertainmentJuly 22

        Art Seen: James Dignan

        "Panorama" is an engrossing show featuring works by New Zealand's first internationally regarded artist, Frances Hodgkins.
        Art Seen: James Dignan
        Art Seen: James Dignan

        Business

        BusinessJuly 23

        NZ faces higher tariff from US

        The US is set to impose new tariffs ranging from 10-12.5% on 60 economies, including New Zealand, as the Trump administration looks to rebuild its tariff regime.
        NZ faces higher tariff from US
        NZ faces higher tariff from US
        BusinessJuly 23

        Fuel boss expects price hike soon

        A fuel boss thinks prices will climb up to 20c a litre in coming weeks after developments in the US-Iran conflict.
        Fuel boss expects price hike soon
        Fuel boss expects price hike soon
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        BusinessJuly 22

        Bank seeks to grow market share in Dunedin

        The chief executive of a small New Zealand bank taking on large Australian competitors says it wants to nearly double its share of the market in Dunedin.
        Tim Scott
        Bank seeks to grow market share in Dunedin
        Bank seeks to grow market share in Dunedin
        BusinessJuly 22

        Housing market remains subdued as sales weaken

        House buyers can continue to bide their time as the New Zealand housing market remains subdued, with price competition favouring buyers.
        Housing market remains subdued as sales weaken
        Housing market remains subdued as sales weaken

        Rural Life

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        Red MeatJuly 22

        Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops

        A Southland micro-abattoir is “opening doors” for farmers wanting to sell the meat of their livestock.
        Shawn McAvinue
          Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops
          Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops
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          HorticultureJuly 22

          Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support

          Growers have a “strong voice” in the South.
          Shawn McAvinue
          Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support
          Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support
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          DairyJuly 22

          Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer

          Dairy farming is the best way to progress to land ownership in the primary sector “by a long shot” but it takes longer than it once did, Federated Farmers share farmer chair Marcus Frost says.
          Shawn McAvinue
          Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer
          Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer
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          Red MeatJuly 22

          Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating

          A North Otago bull breeder hopes more stud owners will follow suit and donate a share of their sales to charity.
          Shawn McAvinue
          Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating
          Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating

          Food & Wine

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          Food & WineJuly 21

          Love of great outdoors and fishing inspire chef’s work

          Love of great outdoors and fishing inspire chef’s work
          Love of great outdoors and fishing inspire chef’s work
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          Food & WineJuly 21

          Creamy tomato and white bean soup

          Creamy tomato and white bean soup
          Creamy tomato and white bean soup
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          Food & WineJuly 21

          Roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes

          Alison Lambert
          Roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes
          Roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes
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          Food & WineJuly 21

          Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10

          Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10
          Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10

          World

          WorldJuly 24

          More than 10,000 evacuated as wildfires continue

          A fast-moving wildfire has forced more than 10,000 people from homes and campsites near France's Atlantic coast.
          More than 10,000 evacuated as wildfires continue
          More than 10,000 evacuated as wildfires continue
          WorldJuly 24

          Two-thirds of Gaza may face acute hunger by end of year

          More than two-thirds of Gazans could face acute hunger by the year-end as humanitarian agencies cut aid flows due to funding shortages, a global hunger monitor said on Thursday.
          Two-thirds of Gaza may face acute hunger by end of year
          Two-thirds of Gaza may face acute hunger by end of year
          WorldJuly 23

          Louvre gallery reopens with no jewellery after heist

          Jewels will be exhibited elsewhere in the Paris museum in a more secure location.
          Louvre gallery reopens with no jewellery after heist
          Louvre gallery reopens with no jewellery after heist
          WorldJuly 22

          US passes $1 trillion defence bill despite Iran, Israel concerns

          The US has narrowly passed a massive defence bill, despite Democrats' concerns about its huge price tag, the Iran war and a provision that would boost Pentagon ties to Israel.
          US passes $1 trillion defence bill despite Iran, Israel concerns
          US passes $1 trillion defence bill despite Iran, Israel concerns

          West Coast

          West CoastJuly 22

          Crackdown on drug supply helps to support families: police

          West Coast police have seized drugs and items related to the sale and supply of illicit drugs after searches.
          Crackdown on drug supply helps to support families: police
          Crackdown on drug supply helps to support families: police
          West CoastJuly 18

          Man back in court on grooming charge from sting

          A 54-year-old Hokitika man, charged with sending explicit pictures to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl that he later arranged to meet, was back in the Greymouth District Court this week.
          Man back in court on grooming charge from sting
          Man back in court on grooming charge from sting

          Video

          RugbyJuly 24

          Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence

          Otago ran in 12 tries in a very comfortable win in Alexandra.
          Adrian Seconi
          Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence
          Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence
          NationalJuly 24

          Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders

          ODT political editor Mike Houlahan talks to co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick.
          Mike Houlahan
          Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders
          Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders
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          DunedinJuly 23

          Feelings mixed over Taieri Mouth speed limit reduction

          The council has been criticised for dropping the speed limit along a coastal Dunedin road, a move one local says will drive bad decision-making by motorists.
          Ruby Shaw
          Feelings mixed over Taieri Mouth speed limit reduction
          Feelings mixed over Taieri Mouth speed limit reduction
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          DunedinJuly 23

          Call to revive physio pool

          A man leading the charge to revive the popular Dunedin physiotherapy pool says he has been waiting for two years to hear from Health New Zealand about his proposal.
          Matthew Littlewood
          Call to revive physio pool
          Call to revive physio pool

          Opinion

          OpinionJuly 23

          A balanced path forward for Fiordland wapiti

          THE decision to designate Fiordland wapiti as New Zealand’s first Herd of Special Interest (HOSI) is an important milestone for hunter-led conservation.
          A balanced path forward for Fiordland wapiti
          A balanced path forward for Fiordland wapiti
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          OpinionJuly 23

          Māori ABs depart on tour

          The New Zealand Maori Rugbysic team left for Sydney by the Marama this afternoon to connect with the Narkunda, by which vessel the tourists will travel to Marseilles.
          Māori ABs depart on tour
          Māori ABs depart on tour
          OpinionJuly 23

          Corporatisation of healthcare is on the rise in NZ – with likely impacts on access and quality of services

          THE government’s legislative overhaul of New Zealand’s health system, passed this month, makes ``timely access to quality healthcare’’ a core statutory purpose.
          Corporatisation of healthcare is on the rise in NZ – with likely impacts on access and quality of services
          Corporatisation of healthcare is on the rise in NZ – with likely impacts on access and quality of services
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          OpinionJuly 23

          When you are unenrolled you are silenced

          Making sure every eligible person is enrolled to vote is not just another bit of domestic admin. It is literally country-changing.
          Metiria Stanton Turei
          When you are unenrolled you are silenced
          When you are unenrolled you are silenced
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          OpinionJuly 23

          The hard questions about hate

          ACHIEVING unanimity on any issue is not easy, but the vast majority of people would have little argument about the statement that crime was bad. The minority would drop still further if the proposition was that violent crimes are bad.
          The hard questions about hate
          The hard questions about hate
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          OpinionJuly 22

          A viking roar, and then the axe falls

          JIM emailed from Canada. He’d fulfilled an ambition by having a log burner installed — only he called it a wood stove.
          A viking roar, and then the axe falls
          A viking roar, and then the axe falls

          100 Years Ago

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          OpinionJuly 22

          The making of Otago Harbour

          The Aramoana mole and wall that were built over 40 years ago have been so effective that no dredging has been required since.
          The making of Otago Harbour
          The making of Otago Harbour
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          OpinionJuly 21

          Fertile ground for Massey

          The new Agricultural College is to be established at Palmerston North. The Minister of Agriculture made a lengthy statement on the subject in the House of Representatives this afternoon.
          Fertile ground for Massey
          Fertile ground for Massey
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          OpinionJuly 19

          Exhibition company folds

          The final general meeting of shareholders in the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition Co was summoned at Burns Hall at 4.30 yesterday afternoon.
          Exhibition company folds
          Exhibition company folds
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          OpinionJuly 17

          Narrow victory for home team

          The interprovincial Association football match between Wellington and Otago proved a big attraction at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday.
          Narrow victory for home team
          Narrow victory for home team